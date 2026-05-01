Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in Khankandi.

Report informs that the delegation visited Victory Park as part of the trip.

They also viewed restoration work being carried out in the city.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The diplomatic corps is accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.