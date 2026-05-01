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    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip

    Karabakh
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:20
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip

    Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in Khankandi.

    Report informs that the delegation visited Victory Park as part of the trip.

    They also viewed restoration work being carried out in the city.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

    The diplomatic corps is accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip
    Diplomats visit Khankandi as part of Karabakh trip

    Khankandi diplomatic corps
    Photo
    Video
    Diplomatlar Qarabağa səfər çərçivəsində Xankəndini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Video
    Дипломаты посетили Ханкенди в рамках визита в Карабах

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