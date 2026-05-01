Azerbaijan National NGO Forum reports on two-year activities

The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum (ANNF) held a press conference on public report of its 2-year activities and upcoming plans, ANNF Board Chairman Ramil Iskandarli, speaking at the meeting, stated that on May 14, NGOs from 130 countries will come to Baku, Report informs.

According to him, today the ANNF operates in the Global South, covering a wide area from Ecuador to Indonesia, from Mexico to Oceania, as well as in the greater Turkic geography: "The ANNF is a prestigious national organization with partnership relations with hundreds of foreign NGOs, known for its global and regional initiatives. We must acknowledge that until a few years ago, the Forum's name was not even sufficiently recognized in Azerbaijan itself. Today we see a completely different picture. This rise is the result of great effort and consistent activity. Azerbaijani NGOs are speaking with the world today."

Iskandarli emphasized that the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum is one of the main organizers of this global event within the framework of Baku Urbanization Week. At the General Assembly, the Secretary General of the Platform and its four deputies for Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Australia and Oceania will be elected: "Currently, Azerbaijan successfully leads this Platform, and the permanent headquarters of the institution is also located in Baku."

Members of the ANNF Board - MP Parvana Valiyeva and MP Azer Allahveranov - emphasized that there will be extensive discussions on issues of the Turkic world with civil society representatives from 8 countries. Within the framework of this regional event, bilateral NGO forums will also take place between civil society representatives of Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

ANNF Board member Zaur Ibrahimli said that the Azerbaijan National Forum has become an important center in the institutional development of local NGOs.

Organization member Khatira Valiyeva stated that as the scope of NGO activities and their achieved results expand, a parallel increase in public trust in this sector is being observed. Kh. Valiyeva also emphasized that Forum members have seriously prepared for WUF13 as well.

The meeting concluded with discussions.