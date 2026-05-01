Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rwandan expert: Youth should have real influence in postcolonial world

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:06
    Rwandan expert: Youth should have real influence in postcolonial world

    Today, decolonization goes far beyond political independence and includes issues of identity, self-expression and the role of youth, Rwandan media expert Umuhoza Natete Verite said.

    She made the remarks at the international forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" held in Baku, Report informs.

    "Today, decolonization no longer means only political independence. It is about preserving our voice, identity and place in the global space. It is also about removing economic and social structures that limit opportunities for young people, especially in the Global South," she said.

    The expert noted that investment in youth in Rwanda has become a key factor of transformation, with young people actively involved in innovation, entrepreneurship and civic activity.

    According to her, however, access to opportunities remains unequal, while youth participation is often formal and does not always have a real impact on decision-making.

    "If we are serious about a postcolonial future, we must go beyond simply including young people in processes. We need to create systems where they have real authority in decision-making, invest in skills, support ideas and expand participation opportunities at all levels," Umuhoza Natete Verite said.

    She also stressed the importance of enabling young people to independently shape their own narratives, preserve their cultural identity and determine the development directions of their societies.

    Rwanda Baku Initiative Group
    Ruandalı ekspert: Dekolonizasiya artıq yalnız siyasi müstəqillik demək deyil
    Эксперт из Руанды: Молодежь должна иметь реальное влияние в постколониальном мире

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