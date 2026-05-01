Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Cost of damage to monuments in liberated territories exceeds 700M manats

    Domestic policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:27
    Cost of damage to monuments in liberated territories exceeds 700M manats

    The cost of damage to monuments in the territories liberated from occupation exceeds 700 million manats ($411.8 million), stated Fariz Huseynli, Chief Advisor of the International and Public Relations Sector of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, during a panel session "Media agenda in the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" held within the framework of the 3rd Forum on social processes in the media sphere organized by the Media Development Agency, Report informs.

    According to him, monitoring of 575 monuments in the territories liberated from occupation has been completed:

    "Some 68 monuments have been completely wiped off the face of the earth, 114 monuments have been subjected to serious destruction. The cost of damage to 434 historical monuments exceeds 700 million manats."

    He noted that due to the mine threat in those territories, monitoring of more than 130 monuments has not yet been conducted.

    Huseynli also said that an Expert Council has been established for the inclusion of more than 1,400 monuments across the country that are not state-registered into the registry, and relevant opinions have been collected regarding 761 monuments.

    The ministry official also noted that in recent years, more than 700 monuments have been certified in Azerbaijan, and protection zones of more than 1,000 monuments have been determined.

    cultural monuments liberated territories
    Azad olunmuş ərazilərdə abidələrə dəyən ziyanın məbləği 700 milyon manatdan çoxdur
    Фариз Гусейнли: Ущерб памятникам на освобожденных территориях превышает 700 млн манатов

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