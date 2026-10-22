Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 13:29
    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor

    Off-take and market opportunities for electricity along the Green Energy Corridor were reviewed in Baku, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

    In this context, a panel session dedicated to the off-take and market opportunities was held at the Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation Forum.

    The session, moderated by Nuran Karimov, Managing Partner of Deloitte, was attended by Atilla Bally, Advisor at MVM, Florin Stanciu, Head of Corporate Finance at Transelectrica, Murad Sadikhov, Country Manager at Masdar, Uygar Durgunay, Executive Managing Officer at ACWA Power, and Tan Xiaofeng, Deputy General Director of Power China Eurasia Region.

    The session discussed the commercial opportunities for delivering and selling renewable electricity produced in the Caspian region to European markets. The main focus was directed towards the implementation of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), identification of potential buyers, market demand, cross-border electricity trade, and the commercial prospects of the project.

    Discussions were held on cooperation mechanisms between renewable energy producers, electricity suppliers, traders, and corporate buyers, as well as on the formation of long-term commercial bases for energy exports.

    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor
    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor
    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor

    Green energy corridor Ministry of Energy electricity
    Photo
    "Yaşıl Enerji Dəhlizi" üzrə elektrik enerjisinin satışı və bazar imkanları nəzərdən keçirilib
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:43
    Ministry official: Azerbaijan expands results-based budgeting framework
    Finance
    13:39
    Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new Constitution
    Region
    13:32
    BSE: Mechanism for subsidiary companies should be established for Islamic finance
    Finance
    13:29
    Mert Ünsal: Defense co-op between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, US holds great potential
    Business
    13:29
    Photo
    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor
    Energy
    13:21
    Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitment
    Region
    13:21
    Photo
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Energy
    13:14
    Pashinyan considers signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan in 2027–2028 necessary
    Region
    13:11
    Ayyub Karimli: Digitalization accelerates economic activity of businesses, citizens
    Finance
    All News Feed