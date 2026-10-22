Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor

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Off-take and market opportunities for electricity along the Green Energy Corridor were reviewed in Baku, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

In this context, a panel session dedicated to the off-take and market opportunities was held at the Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation Forum.

The session, moderated by Nuran Karimov, Managing Partner of Deloitte, was attended by Atilla Bally, Advisor at MVM, Florin Stanciu, Head of Corporate Finance at Transelectrica, Murad Sadikhov, Country Manager at Masdar, Uygar Durgunay, Executive Managing Officer at ACWA Power, and Tan Xiaofeng, Deputy General Director of Power China Eurasia Region.

The session discussed the commercial opportunities for delivering and selling renewable electricity produced in the Caspian region to European markets. The main focus was directed towards the implementation of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), identification of potential buyers, market demand, cross-border electricity trade, and the commercial prospects of the project.

Discussions were held on cooperation mechanisms between renewable energy producers, electricity suppliers, traders, and corporate buyers, as well as on the formation of long-term commercial bases for energy exports.