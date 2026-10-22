Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitment
Region
- 22 October, 2026
- 13:21
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The earliest possible signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is a political commitment of the Armenian government, Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"The earliest possible signing of a peace agreement is a political commitment of our government, and we want this document to be signed as soon as possible. That's because, which is quite understandable, infrastructure performs not only an economic but also a peacekeeping function and task," he emphasized.
Mirzoyan noted that during the parliamentary discussions the day before, he also noticed great interest in the peace agreement.
Mirzoyan: Azərbaycanla sülhün tezliklə imzalanması Ermənistan hökumətinin öhdəliyidir
Мирзоян: Скорейшее подписание мира с Азербайджаном - обязательство правительства Армении
Latest News
13:43
Photo
Financing, investment partnership opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in BakuEnergy
13:43
Ministry official: Azerbaijan expands results-based budgeting frameworkFinance
13:39
Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new ConstitutionRegion
13:32
BSE: Mechanism for subsidiary companies should be established for Islamic financeFinance
13:29
Mert Ünsal: Defense co-op between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, US holds great potentialBusiness
13:29
Photo
Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy CorridorEnergy
13:21
Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitmentRegion
13:21
Photo
Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in BakuEnergy
13:14
Pashinyan considers signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan in 2027–2028 necessaryRegion