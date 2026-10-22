The earliest possible signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is a political commitment of the Armenian government, Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"The earliest possible signing of a peace agreement is a political commitment of our government, and we want this document to be signed as soon as possible. That's because, which is quite understandable, infrastructure performs not only an economic but also a peacekeeping function and task," he emphasized.

Mirzoyan noted that during the parliamentary discussions the day before, he also noticed great interest in the peace agreement.