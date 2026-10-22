Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitment

    Region
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 13:21
    Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitment

    The earliest possible signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is a political commitment of the Armenian government, Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "The earliest possible signing of a peace agreement is a political commitment of our government, and we want this document to be signed as soon as possible. That's because, which is quite understandable, infrastructure performs not only an economic but also a peacekeeping function and task," he emphasized.

    Mirzoyan noted that during the parliamentary discussions the day before, he also noticed great interest in the peace agreement.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Mirzoyan: Azərbaycanla sülhün tezliklə imzalanması Ermənistan hökumətinin öhdəliyidir
    Мирзоян: Скорейшее подписание мира с Азербайджаном - обязательство правительства Армении
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:43
    Photo
    Financing, investment partnership opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Energy
    13:43
    Ministry official: Azerbaijan expands results-based budgeting framework
    Finance
    13:39
    Pashinyan says early parliamentary elections possible for adopting new Constitution
    Region
    13:32
    BSE: Mechanism for subsidiary companies should be established for Islamic finance
    Finance
    13:29
    Mert Ünsal: Defense co-op between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, US holds great potential
    Business
    13:29
    Photo
    Baku reviews off-take, market opportunities for electricity along Green Energy Corridor
    Energy
    13:21
    Mirzoyan: Earliest signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian government's commitment
    Region
    13:21
    Photo
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Energy
    13:14
    Pashinyan considers signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan in 2027–2028 necessary
    Region
    All News Feed