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A munition explosion occurred in the Cheyranchol area of Azerbaijan's Aghstafa district on November 15, 2026.

According to Report, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issued a joint statement on the incident.

According to the statement, the explosion occurred after Rasul Ibrahimov, born in 1986 and a resident of the village of Damirchilar in the Gazakh district, and Sahib Amrahov, born in 1982 and a resident of the village of Dash Salahli in the same district, tampered with unexploded military ordnance.

As a result of the explosion, Rasul Ibrahimov died from his injuries, while Sahib Amrahov was injured.

The Aghstafa District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.