India-linked tanker attacked off coast of Oman

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An India-linked tanker has come under attack in the Persian Gulf near the port of Khasab, Oman, Report informs, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident involved a tanker travelling eastward through the Persian Gulf, before reaching the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. No crew members were injured in the attack.

The extent of the damage to the vessel and any potential environmental impact remain unknown.

UKMTO has urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.