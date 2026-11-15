Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council exposes France-based YouTube channel

    Media
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 16:45
    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council exposes France-based YouTube channel

    The dissemination of completely unfounded claims on a YouTube channel operated from France and specializing in the systematic spread of disinformation against Azerbaijan that the village of Soyudlu in the Gadabay district and nearby settlements will be evacuated for gold mining purposes is another attempt aimed at manipulating public opinion, the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan said in statement, Report informs.

    The statement noted that presenting fabricated and rumor-based information as a decision adopted at the state level is part of a multi-stage disinformation campaign aimed at creating panic among the population, undermining public trust in state institutions and increasing tensions in society.

    "This channel has previously specialized in the systematic dissemination of disinformation and manipulative information regarding our country. An official appeal has been addressed to Meta, and we are confident that the company will promptly review the appeal and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this disinformation on its platforms. The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on the public not to fall under the influence of rumor-based information and urges media outlets and social media users to verify the accuracy of circulated information through official statements of the relevant institutions and refrain from disseminating unconfirmed claims," reads the statement.

    Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council Disinformation campaign France
    Media və Yayım Şurası Fransadan idarə olunan "YouTube" kanalını ifşa edib
    Совет по медиа и вещанию опроверг фейк французского YouTube-канала о селе Сёюдлю
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