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Naval forces operating under a European Union (EU) mission have boarded the tanker MV MIDAG, which is suspected of being part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a post on X, Report informs.

"EU forces from EUNAVFOR MED IRINI boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean on 13 November.

The boarding, conducted under Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, confirmed the MV MIDAG was sailing under a false flag.

The EU will keep disrupting Russia's shadow fleet at sea and through diplomatic means.

On Monday, EU Foreign Ministers are set to approve new Russia sanctions listings, including on banks, buyers and companies supporting the shadow fleet," reads the post.