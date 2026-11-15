Peskov: Settlement of Ukraine conflict and security in Europe are linked
Region
- 15 November, 2026
- 17:51
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the establishment of a new security architecture in Europe are inextricably linked, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Vesti News Service.
"It is clear that a settlement in Ukraine, in one form or another, will be linked to a new security architecture on the European continent. Neither can exist without the other," Peskov said.
He added that, at some stage, Moscow would have to discuss European security issues with representatives of European countries. However, the effectiveness of such talks would depend on their willingness to pursue peace.
Peskov: Ukrayna münaqişəsinin həlli və Avropada təhlükəsizlik ayrılmaz şəkildə bağlıdır
Песков: Урегулирование в Украине и безопасность Европы неразрывно связаны
Latest News
18:01
One killed, another injured in munition explosion in Azerbaijan's AghstafaIncident
17:55
Around 2,200 migrants arrive in Spain's Canary Islands in two daysOther countries
17:51
Peskov: Settlement of Ukraine conflict and security in Europe are linkedRegion
17:37
India-linked tanker attacked off coast of OmanOther countries
17:22
Iranian parliament announces end of talks with USRegion
17:03
US deploys modernized F-15EX fighter jets abroad for first timeOther countries
16:45
Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council exposes France-based YouTube channelMedia
16:31
Jordan Court sentences church attackers to deathOther countries
16:16
EU boards tanker suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleetOther countries