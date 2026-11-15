Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Peskov: Settlement of Ukraine conflict and security in Europe are linked

    Region
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 17:51
    Peskov: Settlement of Ukraine conflict and security in Europe are linked

    The settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the establishment of a new security architecture in Europe are inextricably linked, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Vesti News Service.

    "It is clear that a settlement in Ukraine, in one form or another, will be linked to a new security architecture on the European continent. Neither can exist without the other," Peskov said.

    He added that, at some stage, Moscow would have to discuss European security issues with representatives of European countries. However, the effectiveness of such talks would depend on their willingness to pursue peace.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Dmitry Peskov
    Peskov: Ukrayna münaqişəsinin həlli və Avropada təhlükəsizlik ayrılmaz şəkildə bağlıdır
    Песков: Урегулирование в Украине и безопасность Европы неразрывно связаны
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    MiniBoss

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