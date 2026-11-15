Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    US deploys modernized F-15EX fighter jets abroad for first time

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 17:03
    US deploys modernized F-15EX fighter jets abroad for first time

    F-15EX fighter jets belonging to the US Air Force have arrived at Kadena Air Base on Japan's Okinawa Island, Report informs via Japan's public broadcaster.

    This marks the first time F-15EX aircraft have been deployed to a military base outside the United States. Washington plans to send a total of 36 of these fighter jets to Okinawa over the next few years.

    The fourth-generation fighter jets can carry up to 13.3 tons of weapons and other payload. This is approximately twice the capacity of the older F-15 aircraft currently stationed in Japan and is comparable to the payload capacity of some bombers.

    F-15 fighter jet US Air Force United States of America (USA) Japan
    ABŞ ilk dəfə modernləşdirilmiş F-15EX qırıcılarını xaricdə yerləşdirib
    США впервые разместили в Японии истребители F-15EX
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