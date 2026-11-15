US deploys modernized F-15EX fighter jets abroad for first time
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- 15 November, 2026
- 17:03
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F-15EX fighter jets belonging to the US Air Force have arrived at Kadena Air Base on Japan's Okinawa Island, Report informs via Japan's public broadcaster.
This marks the first time F-15EX aircraft have been deployed to a military base outside the United States. Washington plans to send a total of 36 of these fighter jets to Okinawa over the next few years.
The fourth-generation fighter jets can carry up to 13.3 tons of weapons and other payload. This is approximately twice the capacity of the older F-15 aircraft currently stationed in Japan and is comparable to the payload capacity of some bombers.
ABŞ ilk dəfə modernləşdirilmiş F-15EX qırıcılarını xaricdə yerləşdirib
США впервые разместили в Японии истребители F-15EX
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