US deploys modernized F-15EX fighter jets abroad for first time

F-15EX fighter jets belonging to the US Air Force have arrived at Kadena Air Base on Japan's Okinawa Island, Report informs via Japan's public broadcaster.

This marks the first time F-15EX aircraft have been deployed to a military base outside the United States. Washington plans to send a total of 36 of these fighter jets to Okinawa over the next few years.

The fourth-generation fighter jets can carry up to 13.3 tons of weapons and other payload. This is approximately twice the capacity of the older F-15 aircraft currently stationed in Japan and is comparable to the payload capacity of some bombers.