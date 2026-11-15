Jordan Court sentences church attackers to death

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Jordan's State Security Court has sentenced three men to death for the attack on an Orthodox church in Karak Province on October 23.

According to Report, citing the Petra News Agency, the court found the defendants guilty on nine counts of terrorist activities resulting in loss of life, carrying out attacks using weapons and ammunition, planning armed terrorist acts, and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

The verdict can be appealed.

In addition, under Jordanian law, the ruling must be reviewed by the Court of Cassation.

On October 23, three armed men opened fire on people attending a memorial service at St. George Orthodox Church in the Hammoud district before fleeing the scene.

They were later detained by law enforcement officers.

The attack left nine people dead and 34 others injured.