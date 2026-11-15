Iranian parliament announces end of talks with US
Region
- 15 November, 2026
- 17:22
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Iran has presented seven conditions to the United States and does not intend to put forward any additional issues for discussion, said Hassan Kashkavi, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Report informs via Al Hadath TV.
He said that the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington had come to an end, but diplomatic channels remained open.
Kashkavi noted that the two sides had moved on to what he described as the "post-negotiation phase."
"We have presented our seven conditions, and we have nothing else to discuss with the United States," he stressed.
İran parlamenti ABŞ-la danışıqların başa çatdığını açıqlayıb
В парламенте Ирана заявили о завершении переговоров с США
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