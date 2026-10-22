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    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 13:21
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku

    A panel session dedicated to the business model and investment opportunities for the Green Energy Corridor project was held as part of the Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation Forum, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

    Moderated by Global Markets and Business Development Director of CESI Andrea Meola, the session brought together General Director of SOCAR Green Elmir Musayev, CEO of Xlinks James Humfrey, Managing Director of Zhero Michele Vadora, and Area Manager of AFRY - DNV Global Mohammed Atif.

    The session featured an exchange of views on the proposed commercial model for the Green Energy Corridor, the project's governance structure, ownership and participation mechanisms, development roadmap, and opportunities for strategic equity partners. The discussions focused on the role of the private sector in implementing large-scale energy infrastructure projects, enhancing investment attractiveness, and ensuring long-term commercial viability.

    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku
    Business model, investment opportunities for Green Energy Corridor discussed in Baku

    Andrea Meola Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor Project Ministry of Energy Feasibility study
    Photo
    "Xəzər-Qara dəniz-Avropa Yaşıl Enerji Dəhlizi" layihəsinin TİƏ-sinin nəticələri təqdim edilib
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