Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis suspends ties with European Parliament

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 12:55
    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis suspends ties with European Parliament

    Azerbaijan's cooperation ties with the European Parliament in all areas have been suspended, according to the draft resolution discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    The draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted.

    According to the resolution, cooperation ties of the Milli Majlis with the European Parliament in all directions are suspended. The Azerbaijani Parliament's participation in the activities of the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee is terminated.

    In accordance with the charter of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, procedures for terminating the Milli Majlis's membership in this organization are initiated, and during the procedural period, the delegation of the Milli Majlis will not participate in the events of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

    The Milli Majlis will adopt a resolution regarding the European Parliament's activities against Azerbaijan, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated at today's plenary session, Report informs.

    A commission has been established to draft the text of the resolution. The commission is chaired by Vice-Speaker of the parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.

    Milli Majlis European Parliament Resolution
    Azərbaycanın Avropa Parlamenti ilə əməkdaşlığı dayandırılıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджан приостанавливает сотрудничество с Европарламентом

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