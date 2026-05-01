Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ICOM official says Carpet Festival is key platform linking museums and artisans

    Business
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:22
    ICOM official says Carpet Festival is key platform linking museums and artisans

    The 3rd Carpet Festival held in Baku is an important platform connecting museums with artisans, stated Vice-President of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and Chair of ICOM UAE national committee, Nasser Al Darmaki, in his statement to journalists, Report informs.

    "Baku is a city where history breathes. It is a great pleasure to be in Baku today and to represent UAE museums not only among museum professionals as Vice-President of ICOM, but also among many professionals, artisans, and masters coming from different countries," he emphasized.

    According to him, the main directions of activity are related to the integration of artisan labor in museum work and the preservation of cultural heritage: "I believe that the wide-scale promotion of the unique collections in our museums and the establishment of effective mechanisms for the lossless transfer of this treasure to future generations is a priority issue. In addition, we also value the artisans themselves, their techniques, compositions, and samples brought from different countries. This conference will bring together various aspects ranging from artisans, the market, to museums. I think the outcome of this forum will be a fantastic study. It will bring us together as museum professionals to understand what artisans bring to the museum world."

    carpets Baku
    ICOM rəsmisi: "III Xalça Festivalı muzey dünyası ilə sənətkarları birləşdirən vacib platformadır"

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