Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Armenia signs strategic partnership declaration with UK

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 16:44
    Armenia signs strategic partnership declaration with UK

    Armenia and the United Kingdom have signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership.

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this on X, Report informs.

    Pashinyan said the joint declaration signed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer opened a new and promising chapter in bilateral relations based on shared values and strengthened cooperation.

    Keir Starmer Nikol Pashinyan Strategic partnership
    Ermənistan Britaniya ilə strateji tərəfdaşlıq haqqında bəyannamə imzalayıb
    Армения и Великобритания подписали декларацию о стратегическом партнерстве

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