Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Aissata Makadji: Colonial legacy still affects West Africa

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 12:57
    Aissata Makadji: Colonial legacy still affects West Africa

    Colonial legacy continues to affect identity, education and the economy in West Africa, Aissata Makadji, chief institutional partnerships adviser at TripinAfrica in Côte d"Ivoire, said.

    She made the remarks at the forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era" in Baku, Report informs.

    Makadji noted that the colonial context is often seen as a purely historical category, but said the consequences of colonialism remained a relevant reality for West African countries.

    The speaker stressed that the region continued to face challenges in cultural identity and education, noting that language and education systems in many countries had been shaped by colonial legacy.

    "Strengthening the teaching of local languages and history is an important element in restoring the cultural foundations of society," she said.

    The representative of Côte d"Ivoire separately pointed to the issue of youth political participation, stressing that despite their demographic majority, young people remained poorly represented in decision-making institutions.

    Speaking about the economy, she cited the cocoa sector as an example, noting that Côte d"Ivoire accounted for a significant share of global production, but farmers received only a small part of the final value of the product.

    In conclusion, she emphasized the need for education reforms, broader youth participation in governance and more equitable economic relations between resource-producing countries and global markets.

    Assiata Makaci: Postkolonial miras Qərbi Afrikaya təsir göstərir
    Ассиата Макаджи: Постколониальное наследие влияет на Западную Африку

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed