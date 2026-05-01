Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Khojaly

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited Khojaly on May 1.

Report's correspondent assigned to Karabakh informs that the delegation is led by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The guests were welcomed by Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

The guests first visited the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex in the city of Khojaly. Yusubov briefed them on the construction of the memorial complex, as well as improvement and development work carried out there. The foreign diplomats were also given detailed information about the occupation policy carried out by Armenians and the Khojaly massacre.

The guests were then widely briefed on the restoration of infrastructure in the liberated territories, the reconstruction of settlements and the implementation of the Great Return program, which ensures the return of the population to their native lands.