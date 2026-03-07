Turkish president, UK PM discuss recent developments in Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to Report, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UK, ongoing regional conflicts, as well as global issues.

Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's strong determination to further develop cooperation with the UK, particularly in the defense industry, and noted that steps will continue to be taken to advance relations in all areas.

He also stated that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, warning that prolonged interventions could seriously harm regional and global stability. The president stressed that opportunities still exist to establish dialogue and that peace-oriented efforts are ongoing.