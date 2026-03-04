Bochorishvili: Geopolitical significance of Middle Corridor is growing

In the current international realities, the geopolitical significance of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) is growing day by day, Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili on a TV program, Report informs.

The minister noted that this is a historic opportunity for the region to enhance its strategic role not only in the field of transport and logistics but also within the framework of large-scale economic projects. At the same time, she added that important political factors stand behind economic projects, and their implementation depends precisely on stability and mutual trust.

According to Bochorishvili, the current geopolitical reality, particularly the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the escalation in the Middle East, have led to changes in global supply chains: "Against this backdrop, the significance of the Middle Corridor has increased even further."

The minister emphasized that the conclusion of the conflict and the establishment of cooperation between Yerevan and Baku within the framework of regional projects mark a new milestone in the development of the South Caucasus.

In her opinion, the strengthening of peace and stability in the region, as well as the development of relations between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, will play a decisive role in the future fate of the Middle Corridor.

As a reminder, in 2024, cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian route grew by 62%, reaching 4.5 million tons. It is expected that the volume of cargo transportation will grow steadily.

By 2027, the capacity of the Middle Corridor is projected to reach 10 million tons per year. This will further strengthen Azerbaijan's transit potential and create conditions for attracting new investments in infrastructure. The target forecast for cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor for 2030 is 11.4 million tons.