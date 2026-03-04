The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of The United Kingdom has today summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, Report informs, citing the British government.

Today, the UK Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic Seyed Ali Mousavi "in response to Iran's role in recent events across the Middle East."

"The summons follows escalatory behaviour by the Iranian regime which has attempted to draw the region into a wider conflict – attacking countries who had not attacked them . This presents a clear threat to the security of the region and to the hundreds of thousands of British citizens in the region. Iran must be held accountable for its actions.

The UK Government is clear that protecting national security and the lives of British nationals remains our top priority," the UK government said in a release.