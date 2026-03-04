Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Kars governor hopes for Zangezur corridor opening soon

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 22:56
    Kars governor hopes for Zangezur corridor opening soon

    "The hope of our compatriots in Kars is to reach Baku soon via the Zangezur corridor," Ziya Polat, the governor of Türkiye's Kars province, told Report.

    According to the governor, the Zangezur corridor will connect not only the roads but also the spiritual worlds of Turkic states to each other:

    "Kars is Türkiye's gateway to the Caucasus. A strong Kars means a strong Türkiye and a strong Turkic world. Under the leadership of our heads of state, we wish for the Zangezur corridor to be opened soon."

    Ziya Polat also noted that despite the current harsh weather conditions, the construction of the high-standard Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway is continuing.

    Vali: Qarsdakı soydaşlarımızın ümidi, tezliklə Zəngəzur dəhlizi ilə Bakıya çatmaqdır
    Губернатор: Наши соотечественники в Карсе надеются вскоре добраться до Баку по Зангезурскому коридору

