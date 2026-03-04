Kars governor hopes for Zangezur corridor opening soon
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 22:56
"The hope of our compatriots in Kars is to reach Baku soon via the Zangezur corridor," Ziya Polat, the governor of Türkiye's Kars province, told Report.
According to the governor, the Zangezur corridor will connect not only the roads but also the spiritual worlds of Turkic states to each other:
"Kars is Türkiye's gateway to the Caucasus. A strong Kars means a strong Türkiye and a strong Turkic world. Under the leadership of our heads of state, we wish for the Zangezur corridor to be opened soon."
Ziya Polat also noted that despite the current harsh weather conditions, the construction of the high-standard Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway is continuing.
Latest News
00:03
Photo
Chairman of Caucasus Office hosts Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of RamadanReligion
23:56
Tehran's envoy in UK summoned 'in response to Iran's role in recent events'Other countries
23:45
Iraq faces complete blackoutOther countries
23:41
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 72Other countries
23:21
Iran lets 2 ships from 'friendly countries' pass through Strait of HormuzRegion
23:08
Bochorishvili: Geopolitical significance of Middle Corridor is growingInfrastructure
22:56
Kars governor hopes for Zangezur corridor opening soonRegion
22:47
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Iranian missile breaching Türkiye's airspaceRegion
22:28