    Chairman of Caucasus Office hosts Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of Ramadan

    Religion
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 00:03
    Chairman of Caucasus Office hosts Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of Ramadan

    On March 4, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and the heads of various religious confessions operating in ceremony attended the ceremony.

    The event commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the collective Ramadan prayer.

    Addressing the ceremony, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade underscored the spiritual significance of the holy month of Ramadan. He highlighted the high level of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan, as well as the exemplary atmosphere of religious tolerance prevailing in the country. He emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently advocates Islamic values and interests on the global stage, making significant contributions to Islamic solidarity while maintaining a resolute stance against Islamophobia.

    In their remarks, the speakers representing various religious confessions and other guests hailed Azerbaijan"s efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue globally. They also mentioned that the country has established a unique and exemplary model of peaceful coexistence.

    The ceremony followed by an Iftar meal for the participants.

