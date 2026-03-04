Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 72

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has exceeded 70, with more than 400 injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said, Report informs.

    "The number of those killed due to Israeli strikes from Monday, March 2, through the evening of Wednesday, March 4, has risen to 72, with 437 people wounded," the ministry said.

    The targets of the Israeli strikes were facilities belonging to the Hezbollah organization in various regions of Lebanon, including weapons depots and other military infrastructure sites.

