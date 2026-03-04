Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 72
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 23:41
The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has exceeded 70, with more than 400 injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said, Report informs.
"The number of those killed due to Israeli strikes from Monday, March 2, through the evening of Wednesday, March 4, has risen to 72, with 437 people wounded," the ministry said.
The targets of the Israeli strikes were facilities belonging to the Hezbollah organization in various regions of Lebanon, including weapons depots and other military infrastructure sites.
Latest News
00:03
Photo
Chairman of Caucasus Office hosts Iftar ceremony on occasion of holy month of RamadanReligion
23:56
Tehran's envoy in UK summoned 'in response to Iran's role in recent events'Other countries
23:45
Iraq faces complete blackoutOther countries
23:41
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 72Other countries
23:21
Iran lets 2 ships from 'friendly countries' pass through Strait of HormuzRegion
23:08
Bochorishvili: Geopolitical significance of Middle Corridor is growingInfrastructure
22:56
Kars governor hopes for Zangezur corridor opening soonRegion
22:47
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Iranian missile breaching Türkiye's airspaceRegion
22:28