    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 20:46
    Antonio Tajani thanks Azerbaijan for assisting evacuation of Italians from Iran

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the regional security situation, including the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the territory of Azerbaijan.

    Bayramov stressed the inadmissibility of such attacks on Azerbaijani territory, noting that any actions directed against the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity contradict the norms of international law. He said that such steps, which pose a threat to civilians and infrastructure, represent a serious challenge to regional stability and security.

    Tajani expressed concern over the situation and emphasized the importance of restoring stability in the region, voicing solidarity with Azerbaijan.

    Italy's foreign minister also thanked the Azerbaijani side for assisting in the evacuation of Italian citizens through the territory of Azerbaijan. The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

