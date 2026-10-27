Ramil Hasan discusses Azerbaijan-Türkiye ties with AK Party official

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan met with Efkan Ala, First Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), during his official visit to Türkiye, Report informs.

It was noted that Zafer Sırakaya, AK Party Deputy Chairman for Foreign Affairs, also attended the meeting.

The sides discussed the decisions adopted at the 15th Plenary Session of TURKPA and the meeting of the Assembly Council held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. They also emphasized the importance of maintaining the high level of relations among the brotherly countries.

The meeting further highlighted the importance of advancing and strengthening the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Particular emphasis was placed on the significance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye consolidating their positions on the international stage as strong states pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies and contributing to the unity of the Turkic world.

Ramil Hasan stressed that further developing the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, maintaining an independent political course, and coordinating common interests are of great importance for strengthening both countries" positions in the international arena.