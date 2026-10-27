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    Minister: Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to intercultural dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 15:08
    Minister: Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to intercultural dialogue

    The Kyrgyz Republic attaches special importance to supporting intercultural dialogue, Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev said, Report informs.

    He made the remark during the discussion titled From Partnership to Joint Action: Strengthening Global Engagement for Intercultural Dialogue in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, held within the framework of the special joint session of the 3rd High-Level Meeting of International Organizations and the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Baku Process in Baku.

    Referring to relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Mambetaliev described them as an example of mutual respect and dialogue:

    "The Baku Process has become an important international platform for strengthening mutual understanding and cultural cooperation among peoples. The brotherly relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Azerbaijan are a vivid example of this cooperation. The Kyrgyz Republic is open to expanding exchanges among young people and to utilizing the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence. Strengthening peace and mutual understanding, as well as promoting intercultural dialogue, is of great importance for maintaining and further deepening ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan."

    The minister noted that the role of the two countries' leaders is of particular importance in advancing bilateral relations.

    According to him, the common task facing the world today is to move from dialogue and partnership to concrete joint action: "In the context of globalization, the spread of disinformation, and the development of artificial intelligence, culture has special significance as a foundation of trust and mutual respect."

    Mambetaliev added that, for the Kyrgyz Republic, cultural dialogue is closely linked to preserving national heritage and fostering respect for cultural diversity.

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