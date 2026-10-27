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    Azerbaijan, Dutch company discuss boosting cargo flows

    Infrastructure
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 15:01
    Azerbaijan, Dutch company discuss boosting cargo flows

    Azerbaijan and the Netherlands-based C. Steinweg Group have discussed attracting new cargo flows via the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    According to the minister, the discussions took place during a meeting with the company's Chief Executive Officer, Ulf Boll.

    "We discussed the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of Azerbaijan's transit and logistics capabilities, the modernization of port and transport infrastructure, as well as opportunities to expand the company's operations and investments in Azerbaijan," the minister noted.

    Nabiyev added that the parties also exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency of international freight transportation and potential areas of cooperation with companies under AZCON Holding.

    Rashad Nabiyev Cargo flow Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
    Azərbaycan və Niderland şirkəti yük axınının artırılmasını müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и нидерландская C. Steinweg Group обсудили увеличение грузопотока по Среднему коридору
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