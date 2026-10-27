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    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has discussed efforts to combat corruption with the heads of the Egyptian and Maldivian anti-corruption agencies.

    The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that Aliyev held separate meetings with Adam Shamil, president of the Maldives' Anti-Corruption Commission, and Amr Adel Hosni, chairman of Egypt's Administrative Control Authority.

    The meetings took place on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, being held in Baku on October 27–28.

    Discussions covered expanding ties between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, including its Anti-Corruption General Directorate, and Egypt's Administrative Control Authority. The sides also exchanged views on sharing experience in preventing, detecting and investigating corruption offences and introducing effective oversight mechanisms.

    They also discussed preventing and detecting corruption offences, expanding information exchange, studying best practices and improving the effectiveness of international legal cooperation.

    Both meetings highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional cooperation against corruption, sharing best practices and expanding cooperation on international platforms.

    The sides expressed mutual interest in further developing cooperation between their respective agencies.

    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs
    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general meets Egyptian, Maldivian anti-graft chiefs

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    Kamran Əliyev Misir və Maldiv rəsmiləri ilə korrupsiyaya qarşı mübarizəni müzakirə edib
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