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    Azerbaijan, Italy mull preparations for business forum

    Business
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 15:29
    Azerbaijan, Italy mull preparations for business forum

    Representatives of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italian Embassy, and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy have discussed the organization of the upcoming bilateral business forum in Baku, Report informs, citing the Italian Trade Agency.

    The meeting was attended by ITA Director in Baku Cecilia Oliva, First Secretary of the Italian Embassy Marvin Seniga, and representatives of the Ministry of Economy.

    The preparation of the forum is being coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the country's embassy.

    The meeting was a continuation of the talks held last week in Rome between Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, and Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

    Cecilia Oliva Azerbaijan-Italy relations Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)
    Azərbaycan və İtaliya biznes foruma hazırlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Италия обсудили подготовку к бизнес-форуму
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