Video on participation in intercultural dialogue forum posted on Ilham Aliyev's social media pages
Domestic policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 15:20
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A video regarding participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been posted on the social media accounts of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
Video
Video
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