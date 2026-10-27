Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Video on participation in intercultural dialogue forum posted on Ilham Aliyev's social media pages

    Domestic policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 15:20
    Video on participation in intercultural dialogue forum posted on Ilham Aliyev's social media pages

    A video regarding participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been posted on the social media accounts of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin sosial media hesablarında Forumda iştirakına dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    На страницах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликовано видео об участии в форуме межкультурного диалога
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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