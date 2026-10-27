Azerbaijan considers changing the Armenian Constitution a key condition for signing a peace agreement between the two countries, and this requirement cannot be considered excessive, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said in Brussels at the "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Prospects" forum, jointly organized by the AIR Center, according to Report's European Bureau.

"Constitutional clarity is not an obstacle to peace. It is the foundation on which lasting peace is built. A treaty cannot coexist with a constitution that contradicts it," Shafiyev said.

According to him, the text of the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan has already been agreed upon, but for its signing, Armenia must eliminate constitutional provisions containing territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

"Some consider this an excessive demand. However, I would urge our European friends to look at their own experience of peaceful settlement," he emphasized.

As examples, Shafiyev cited the Belfast Agreement, which was accompanied by changes to the Irish constitution, and North Macedonia, which amended its constitution as part of settling its dispute with Greece.

He added that Azerbaijan and Armenia are capable of negotiating directly, without third-party mediation.

"Azerbaijan is not seeking third-party mediation. The two countries have demonstrated that they can hold direct talks and achieve results," Shafiyev noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that there is opposition to the peace process from some political circles, including representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Europe. In this regard, Shafiyev expressed hope that they will not be able to derail the current opportunity for normalization.

"Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the governments of the two countries, but help and assistance in the outlined areas are also very important," he noted.