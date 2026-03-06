Croatia calls Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan 'a threat to global security'

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman condemned the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, calling the incident a threat to global security, according to Report.

"We strongly condemn the unjustifiable Iranian drone attacks yesterday on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including its airport," the diplomat said.

He stressed that the incident poses a threat to both regional and global security.

"We call on Iran to immediately cease such actions which risk further regional escalation. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in the face of these unprovoked strikes," Grlić-Radman added.