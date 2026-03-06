Croatia calls Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan 'a threat to global security'
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 20:38
Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman condemned the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, calling the incident a threat to global security, according to Report.
"We strongly condemn the unjustifiable Iranian drone attacks yesterday on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including its airport," the diplomat said.
He stressed that the incident poses a threat to both regional and global security.
"We call on Iran to immediately cease such actions which risk further regional escalation. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in the face of these unprovoked strikes," Grlić-Radman added.
Latest News
21:47
Czech prime minister condemns drone attack on NakhchivanOther
21:29
Photo
Over 200 foreign nationals evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three hours— UPDATE-3Foreign policy
21:14
President Ilham Aliyev holds telephone conversation with Serbian counterpartForeign policy
20:59
Sudan's foreign minister calls Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptableForeign policy
20:55
Fariz Ismayilzada: Interparliamentary ties with UK developing very dynamicallyForeign policy
20:50
Rubio says Iran war to last several more weeksOther countries
20:46
Antonio Tajani thanks Azerbaijan for assisting evacuation of Italians from IranForeign policy
20:42
Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss Iranian drone strike on NakhchivanForeign policy
20:38