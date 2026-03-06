Rubio says Iran war to last several more weeks
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 20:50
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Arab foreign ministers in a series of phone calls yesterday that the war with Iran is expected to last several more weeks, Report informs via Axios.
Rubio told the Arab ministers that the US is focused on targeting Iran's missile launchers, stockpiles and manufacturing sites.
The secretary tried to explain that the goal of the war is not regime change, even though he acknowledged that the US wants different people running Iran.
Rubio said there is currently no dialogue with the current regime, as such contact at this stage would undermine military objectives.
Latest News
21:47
Czech prime minister condemns drone attack on NakhchivanOther
21:29
Photo
Over 200 foreign nationals evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three hours— UPDATE-3Foreign policy
21:14
President Ilham Aliyev holds telephone conversation with Serbian counterpartForeign policy
20:59
Sudan's foreign minister calls Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptableForeign policy
20:55
Fariz Ismayilzada: Interparliamentary ties with UK developing very dynamicallyForeign policy
20:50
Rubio says Iran war to last several more weeksOther countries
20:46
Antonio Tajani thanks Azerbaijan for assisting evacuation of Italians from IranForeign policy
20:42
Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss Iranian drone strike on NakhchivanForeign policy
20:38