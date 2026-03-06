Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Rubio says Iran war to last several more weeks

    Rubio says Iran war to last several more weeks

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Arab foreign ministers in a series of phone calls yesterday that the war with Iran is expected to last several more weeks, Report informs via Axios.

    Rubio told the Arab ministers that the US is focused on targeting Iran's missile launchers, stockpiles and manufacturing sites.

    The secretary tried to explain that the goal of the war is not regime change, even though he acknowledged that the US wants different people running Iran.

    Rubio said there is currently no dialogue with the current regime, as such contact at this stage would undermine military objectives.

    Marko Rubio: İranla müharibə daha bir neçə həftə davam edəcək
    Марко Рубио: Война с Ираном продлится еще несколько недель

