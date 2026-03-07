Over 1,700 people left Iran via Azerbaijani border

Since the beginning of US and Israeli military operations against Iran, 1,761 people – citizens of 65 countries – have been evacuated through Azerbaijani territory, Report informs.

From 8:00 AM (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 AM on March 7, as many as 297 citizens of Azerbaijan, 487 from China, 282 from Russia, 173 from Tajikistan, 118 from Pakistan, 57 from Oman, 44 from Italy, 32 from Indonesia, 20 from Spain, 18 from Saudi Arabia, 21 from Iran, 16 from France, 13 from Georgia, 10 from Bulgaria and Congo each, 8 from Brazil and the UK each, and 7 from Belarus and Uzbekistan each crossed the border.

Six citizens each of the UAE, Slovakia, and Canada crossed the border; five each of Serbia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and the Czech Republic; four each of Bahrain, Jordan, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Japan, Ukraine, Türkiye, Hungary, Belgium, and Kuwait.

In addition, three citizens of Qatar, Bangladesh, Mexico, the Philippines, Finland, Romania, and Croatia each were evacuated; two each of Nepal, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Sudan, India, and Cyprus; and one citizen each of Poland, Australia, Tunisia, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Myanmar, the Maldives, Cuba, South Africa, Sweden, Germany, and the Vatican.