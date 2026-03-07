Tourist arrivals from Europe to Azerbaijan up nearly 20%

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    In January 2026, 12,894 tourists from European countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 19.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs.

    During the month, 6,075 tourists arrived from Eastern European countries, which is 1.1% more than a year earlier.

    Among Eastern European countries, the largest number of tourists came from Ukraine – 2,400 people, a 1.6% decrease compared to the same period last year.

    Additionally, 1,250 tourists came from Belarus (-9%), 536 from Poland (+32.7%), 295 from Moldova (+1.7%), 238 from Hungary (+61.9%), 205 from Lithuania (+27.3%), 197 from the Czech Republic (-7.5%), 192 from Romania (-24.1%), 129 from Serbia (-0.8%), 123 from Slovakia (+46.4%), 121 from Estonia (+34.4%), 94 from Croatia (+95.8%), 92 from Latvia (+19.5%), 81 from Bulgaria (-35.2%), 30 from Cyprus (+87.5%), 25 from Bosnia and Herzegovina (-49%), 24 from Slovenia (-22.6%), 20 from Montenegro (-45.9%), 16 from Albania (-11.1%), and 7 from North Macedonia (+70.8%).

    Meanwhile, 6,819 tourists from Western European countries visited Azerbaijan in January, which is 43.5% more than the same period last year.

    Among Western European countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of tourists – 2,185 people, 2.8 times more than a year earlier.

    Other figures include: 1,382 from the UK (+17.2%), 1,010 from Italy (+27.2%), 493 from France (+27.7%), 315 from Spain (-16%), 243 from Belgium (+69.9%), 233 from the Netherlands (-13.7%), 158 from Portugal (unchanged), 127 from Sweden (+32.3%), 113 from Greece (+6.6%), 112 from Switzerland (+8.7%), 108 from Austria (+1.9%), 88 from Ireland (+25.7%), 78 from Denmark (+59.2%), 70 from Norway (+25%), 39 from Malta (2.4 times more), 25 from Luxembourg (unchanged), 22 from Finland (-38.9%), 16 from Iceland (+5.3 times), and 2 from Andorra (-50%).

    In total, 181,637 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in January 2026, which is an increase of 5%, or 8,984 people, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    Azərbaycana Avropa ölkələrindən turist axını 20 %-ə yaxın artıb

