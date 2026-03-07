Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Sheikhulislam Pashazada to visit Rome on March 8

    Religion
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Sheikhulislam Pashazada to visit Rome on March 8

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, will visit Rome, Italy, on March 8, the CMO told Report.

    It was noted that, at the initiative of Azerbaijan's Embassy to the Holy See and the CMO, an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan will be held in Rome on March 9.

    The Iftar will be attended by CMO Chairman Pashazada and leaders of religious denominations in Azerbaijan. The Holy See will be represented at the event by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, representing Pope Leo XIV.

    The Iftar ceremony to be held at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome, will also bring together numerous diplomatic missions accredited in Italy and the Holy See, as well as representatives of government, religion, and civil society.

    Şeyxülislam Allahşükür Paşazadə sabah Romaya səfər edəcək
    В Риме пройдет ифтар с участием шейхульислама Пашазаде и кардинала Паролина

