    Iranian universities shift to online classes until year-end

    • 07 March, 2026
    • 14:31
    Iranian universities shift to online classes until year-end

    The authorities in Iran have moved all classes in the country's higher education institutions to an online format until the end of the current academic year, amid ongoing military strikes by the United States and Israel, Iran's Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology confirmed, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    Under the ministry's directive, universities must also organize compensatory measures for students who, for various reasons, are unable to connect to online classes.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reported killed as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

