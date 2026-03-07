Tokayev welcomes Iran's decision to halt attacks on neighboring countries
Region
- 07 March, 2026
- 14:19
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the statement by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the decision of Iran's Interim Leadership Council to renounce attacks on neighboring countries, said Aibek Smadiyarov, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, Report informs.
"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes the statement by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Interim Leadership Council's decision to renounce attacks on neighboring countries. The President of Kazakhstan considers this decision an important step aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East," the statement said.
Latest News
14:55
Iran launches drone attack on US airbase in UAEOther countries
14:48
Photo
Nearly 1,800 people evacuated from Iran via AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:41
Sheikhulislam Pashazada to visit Rome on March 8Religion
14:31
Iranian universities shift to online classes until year-endRegion
14:23
Photo
Two more Nigerian citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:19
Tokayev welcomes Iran's decision to halt attacks on neighboring countriesRegion
14:11
Tourist arrivals from Europe to Azerbaijan up nearly 20%Tourism
13:54
Russia attacks Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones, leaving casualtiesOther countries
13:37