Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the statement by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the decision of Iran's Interim Leadership Council to renounce attacks on neighboring countries, said Aibek Smadiyarov, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, Report informs.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes the statement by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Interim Leadership Council's decision to renounce attacks on neighboring countries. The President of Kazakhstan considers this decision an important step aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East," the statement said.