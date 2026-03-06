Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 21:14
    President Ilham Aliyev holds telephone conversation with Serbian counterpart

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on March 6.

    According to Report, during the conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, expressing concern over the further exacerbation of the situation.

    During the phone call, the drone attacks carried out by Iran against Nakhchivan were condemned.

    During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Serbian President on his birthday.

    President Aleksandar Vučić expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the attention shown.

    The heads of state hailed the development of friendly and strategic partnership ties between the two countries, as well as discussed prospects for cooperation.

    İlham Əliyev ilə Aleksandar Vuçiç arasında telefon danışığı olub
    Состоялся телефонный разговор между Ильхамом Алиевым и Александаром Вучичем

