Fariz Ismayilzada: Interparliamentary ties with UK developing very dynamically

Interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, like the broader bilateral relationship, are developing very dynamically, Fariz Ismayilzada, a member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and vice-rector of ADA University, said at a gala evening marking the 20th anniversary of the UK Alumni Association in Azerbaijan, according to Report.

"We have dynamic relations along the parliamentary line. We have re-established the friendship group in the British parliament, its activities have resumed, and our contacts are quite intensive. We are building ties with members of parliament, and I have invited them to visit Azerbaijan. We plan to hold new conferences and forums in Azerbaijan. I hope all of you will support us in this work, and together we will strengthen our cooperation," Ismayilzada said.

The lawmaker emphasized that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing at a rapid pace.

"We are already moving toward a strategic partnership, and new opportunities are emerging in all areas, with new documents being signed," he added.