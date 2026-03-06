Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Sudan's foreign minister calls Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 20:59
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Sudan's Foreign Minister Muhi al-Din Salem Ahmed.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the drone attack carried out on March 5 from Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged civilian infrastructure and injured people. The minister stressed that such actions contradict the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    Bayramov also noted that Baku has demanded explanations from Tehran regarding the incident, as well as an official apology and urgent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

    Sudan's foreign minister, in turn, expressed concern over the incident and stressed the inadmissibility of attacks on civilian infrastructure.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Muhi al-Din Salem Ahmed Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Sudan İranın Azərbaycan ərazisinə PUA hücumlarından narahatlığını bildirib
    Глава МИД Судана назвал недопустимыми удары Ирана по Нахчывану

