24 more Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 15:24
Another group of Chinese citizens has been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The evacuation involved 24 Chinese nationals who crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara state border checkpoint.
Latest News
15:50
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two monthsFinance
15:48
Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on NakhchivanForeign policy
15:40
Azerbaijan's BTB Bank to be reorganized as non-bank credit institutionFinance
15:32
Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobilityDomestic policy
15:30
Photo
67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's KhojalyDomestic policy
15:28
Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travelInfrastructure
15:25
Photo
CBA discusses expanding co-op with IMF's CCAMTACFinance
15:24
Photo
24 more Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:22