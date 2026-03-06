Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    24 more Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Another group of Chinese citizens has been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The evacuation involved 24 Chinese nationals who crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    İrandan Azərbaycana Çinin daha 24 vətəndaşı təxliyə edilib
    В Азербайджан из Ирана эвакуированы 24 гражданина Китая

