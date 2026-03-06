Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss Iranian drone strike on Nakhchivan

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 20:42
    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a phone conversation with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan"s Cabinet of Ministers, the sides noted the dynamic development of the multifaceted partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various areas, driven by the joint efforts of the two countries" presidents.

    The prime ministers also discussed the current regional situation. Asadov briefed his counterpart on the drone strikes carried out by Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    During the call, the sides also discussed prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

    Əli Əsədov belaruslu həmkarı ilə İranın Naxçıvana PUA hücumunu müzakirə edib
    Главы правительств Азербайджана и Беларуси обсудили удар иранских БПЛА по Нахчывану

