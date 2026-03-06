Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss Iranian drone strike on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 20:42
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a phone conversation with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan"s Cabinet of Ministers, the sides noted the dynamic development of the multifaceted partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various areas, driven by the joint efforts of the two countries" presidents.
The prime ministers also discussed the current regional situation. Asadov briefed his counterpart on the drone strikes carried out by Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
During the call, the sides also discussed prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.
Latest News
21:47
Czech prime minister condemns drone attack on NakhchivanOther
21:29
Photo
Over 200 foreign nationals evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in three hours— UPDATE-3Foreign policy
21:14
President Ilham Aliyev holds telephone conversation with Serbian counterpartForeign policy
20:59
Sudan's foreign minister calls Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptableForeign policy
20:55
Fariz Ismayilzada: Interparliamentary ties with UK developing very dynamicallyForeign policy
20:50
Rubio says Iran war to last several more weeksOther countries
20:46
Antonio Tajani thanks Azerbaijan for assisting evacuation of Italians from IranForeign policy
20:42
Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss Iranian drone strike on NakhchivanForeign policy
20:38