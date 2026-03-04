193 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah

From the very first day of the military escalation, Azerbaijan's embassies and consulates general located in the region have continued their operations in an enhanced mode, and measures are being taken to provide appropriate support to Azerbaijani citizens.

Report informs that this was stated by Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan, in a response to a question from local media regarding the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from the Middle East.

According to Hajizada, so far, with the exception of one person, there have been no injuries among Azerbaijani citizens.

"As for the evacuation of our citizens, today 193 Azerbaijani citizens, 9 Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Georgia, and 5 Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Russia were evacuated to our country from the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a special flight operated by Azerbaijan Airlines.

In addition, the return of our citizens located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to our country on regular flights is being carried out by the relevant airlines of the UAE. Yesterday, a total of 257 Azerbaijani citizens returned to our country. One regular flight from the city of Dubai is scheduled for today, and 2 regular flights are scheduled for March 5."

The MFA official noted that work is underway to evacuate 200 citizens of Azerbaijan who are currently in Qatar on a special flight arranged by Azerbaijan: "Since Qatar's airspace is closed, the evacuation of our citizens is being planned through the territory of Saudi Arabia.

Besides, in accordance with the travel warning issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani citizens in the territory of Iran are using Azerbaijan's and Türkiye's land borders to leave Iran, depending on their location. So far, 260 of citizens of Azerbaijan have returned home through the Iran-Azerbaijan land border.

Our citizens currently in the region are requested to closely monitor the security situation, comply with the instructions and recommendations of local authorities, stay away from places of mass gatherings, and strengthen their personal security measures."