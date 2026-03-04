Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says any leader appointed by Iran to replace Ali Khamenei will be an "unequivocal target for elimination," Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Any leader appointed by Iran to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination, Katz says in a statement.

"It does not matter what his name is or where he hides," he says.

"We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to dismantle the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," Katz adds.