Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 13:09
French fighter jets have neutralized Iranian drones over UAE territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media.
He stated that France scrambled Rafale fighter jets.
Earlier, Barrot stated that France had deployed fighter jets to the Dafra air base near Abu Dhabi to ensure the safety of hundreds of French naval, air force, and army personnel based in the Emirates.
Also on Tuesday, President Macron announced that France was sending its aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Latest News
13:27
Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDERDomestic policy
13:13
Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'Other countries
13:09
Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAEOther countries
13:05
Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATEDOther countries
13:02
Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional roleRegion
13:00
Cyprus closes part of its airspaceOther countries
12:57
China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from IranOther countries
12:41
Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South CaucasusRegion
12:41
Photo