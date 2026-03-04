Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 13:09
    Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE

    French fighter jets have neutralized Iranian drones over UAE territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media.

    He stated that France scrambled Rafale fighter jets.

    Earlier, Barrot stated that France had deployed fighter jets to the Dafra air base near Abu Dhabi to ensure the safety of hundreds of French naval, air force, and army personnel based in the Emirates.

    Also on Tuesday, President Macron announced that France was sending its aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

    Jean-Noel Barrot US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Barro: Fransanın "Rafale" qırıcıları BƏƏ səmasında İran dronlarını vurub
    Барро: Французские истребители Rafale сбили иранские дроны в небе ОАЭ

