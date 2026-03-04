Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE

French fighter jets have neutralized Iranian drones over UAE territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media.

He stated that France scrambled Rafale fighter jets.

Earlier, Barrot stated that France had deployed fighter jets to the Dafra air base near Abu Dhabi to ensure the safety of hundreds of French naval, air force, and army personnel based in the Emirates.

Also on Tuesday, President Macron announced that France was sending its aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.