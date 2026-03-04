Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 20:30
    Iran's ambassador summoned to Turkish MFA

    Iran's Ambassador to Ankara, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, has been summoned to Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

    Report informs via TRT Haber that the Turkish side conveyed its reaction and concern to the other party regarding the ballistic missile launched from Iran which violated Turkish airspace.

    Turkish MFA
