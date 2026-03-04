Iran's ambassador summoned to Turkish MFA
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 20:30
Iran's Ambassador to Ankara, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, has been summoned to Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
Report informs via TRT Haber that the Turkish side conveyed its reaction and concern to the other party regarding the ballistic missile launched from Iran which violated Turkish airspace.
